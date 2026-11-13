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Buckeye Trail Turns Troy-to-Dayton Stretch Interactive Saturday
By Tamika VanderMeer,7 days ago
The Buckeye Trail Association will open its first interactive section this Saturday, Nov. 14, on the stretch from Troy through the Dayton area. QR-coded markers are meant to pull up the history of the exact spot a hiker is standing on, and walkers can collect digital badges as they move through canal towns, river corridors and working farmland in the Great Miami Valley.
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