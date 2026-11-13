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10 Coastal Counties Americans Are Leaving
7 days ago
The number of Americans who move each year has been on a steady downward trend for decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 11.6% of the population moved to a new home in 2025, down from 16.8% 20 years earlier. But the latest population-change data shows that, while fewer Americans are moving, they are leaving certain places far faster than others–and climate change is likely a factor behind the trend.