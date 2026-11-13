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Wisconsin Car Dealer's Granddaughter Apologizes After Controversial Video Goes Viral
7 days ago
A Wisconsin car dealership family is facing renewed attention after the owner's granddaughter appeared in a video showing gestures that have prompted accusations of racism outside an apartment shared by Black college students. The footage spread rapidly online, drawing more than 12 million views and sparking debate about what the video shows, the intentions behind the gestures, and the public reaction.