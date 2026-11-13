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CAN’T KEEP CAIDEE CONTAINED
By Anthony Hartwig,7 days ago
BELOIT, OH — Some players leave their mark on a program through individual statistics. Others help build a winning culture that lasts long after their final game. For West Branch senior Caidee Schroeder, the past four years have been about both, and now the Warriors’ versatile standout is preparing to take her talents to the collegiate level after helping lead one of the greatest seasons in school history.
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