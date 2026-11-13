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Kyle Kuzma’s Home Burglarized During Bucks–Lakers Game as Video Shows Four Suspects Fleeing
By Shahul Hameed,4 days ago
A few years ago, NBA players began facing a growing concern that had little to do with what happened on the court: keeping their homes and valuable possessions safe from burglars. A series of break-ins targeting professional athletes turned home security into a serious issue across the league. Now, Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has become the latest player caught up in that troubling pattern. While he struggled through Wednesday night's loss to the Lakers, his home was reportedly burglarized, with four suspects spotted fleeing through a nearby backyard.