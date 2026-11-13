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New Hamtramck Mayor Concerned Trump's Immigration Crackdown Is Hurting City
By Allan Lengel,7 days ago
Hamtramck Mayor Muhith Mahmood, who was sworn in Sunday after a year-long election-count dispute, tells the Detroit Free Press that he's concerned the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration is affecting the city's ability to attract residents and maintain tax revenue. Mahmood noted that the city has long attracted immigrants to...