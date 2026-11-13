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Matthews-Mint Hill Calendar (Nov. 13-19)
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
Mint Hill Community Center hosts bingo. Register at minthill.recdesk.com. Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource Department hosts open gym basketball at Crews Recreation Center. Admission costs $2 for adults. Youth play free. Register at matthewsfun.com. 2:30-4:30 p.m.; 1201 Crews Road, Matthews. Nov. 14. Pickleball. Matthews Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resource...