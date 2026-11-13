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Knicks vs. Pacers Predictions, Picks & Odds: NBA Cup on Prime, 11/13
By Writers,7 days ago
Last night was all about Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, but tonight Prime Video will be featuring an NBA Cup doubleheader! That action tips off with a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals from two seasons ago, as the once again Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. We could be seeing a preview of another postseason series, so let’s enjoy it to the fullest with our best Knicks vs. Pacers predictions for tonight.