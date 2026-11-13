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Progressives dominate in Washington County elections
By Bryce DoleHolly Bartholomew,7 days ago
Progressive Democrats in Washington County won big in the 2026 midterm elections, as a slate of left-wing candidates were elected to state and local offices. The group found success in an election that saw a nationwide push to the political left, largely in opposition to the Trump administration. Some candidates had little, if any, previous government experience and billed themselves as working-class activists pushing back against data centers and powerful corporate interests.
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