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Driver arrested after chase from Jackson to Madison County
By Kaitlin Howell,7 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police announced a driver was arrested after a chase from Jackson into Madison County. On November 12, 2026, investigators said an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Interstate 55 northbound and attempted a traffic stop. They said the vehicle refused to stop, and a chase ensued. Madison police assisted […]