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Three sentenced in Navy sailor’s fatal fentanyl overdose
By Kaitlin Howell,7 days ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the individuals responsible for distributing fentanyl to a U.S. Navy sailor who subsequently died will spend decades in federal prison. On November 9, 2026, Clayton Faubion, 37, was sentenced to 157 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $12,000 fine. […]