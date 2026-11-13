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Construction Begins on New Social Services Building
7 days ago
Construction is now underway on a new 37,000-square-foot building for the Bedford County Department of Social Services. Located on Falling Creek Road adjacent to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, the new facility will bring all Social Services divisions together under one roof. Currently, department employees are spread across five separate buildings in the Town of Bedford.