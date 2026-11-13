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Updated: Head-on crash closes Route 28 in Osterville
7 days ago
OSTERVILLE – A head-on crash that reportedly involved a dump truck closed a section of Route 28 in Falmouth. The collision was reported on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Fox Hollow Lane about 8:45 AM. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Firefighters mitigated a diesel spill from the truck. Barnstable Police were on scene detouring traffic and investigating the cause of the crash.
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