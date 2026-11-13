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3 Elite Netflix Series to Binge This Weekend (Nov 14-15)
By Jake Hodges,7 days ago
Another week of streaming has come to an end, and it's the return of a fantasy favorite that is dominating the headlines. After a shaky second season, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returned this week, trying to find form once again. Although Collider's Therese Lacson called Season 3 "a story that's finally worthy of J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling universe," this latest installment has so far earned the lowest average critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes in the series. So if you don't plan on watching The Rings of Power, what should you watch instead? To help you decide, here's a look at three shows you should binge-watch on Netflix this weekend.