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Sugar plum pirouettes: Canvas Ballet puts on 2nd annual production of ‘The Nutcracker’
By Maggie O'Kieffe,7 days ago
Sunday, Nov. 8, Canvas Ballet performed their showcase of “The Nutcracker” in the Sadler Center’s Commonwealth Auditorium. Founded in the spring of 2025, Canvas Ballet is the only non-audition, student-led ballet company at the College of William and Mary. The group is dedicated to creating a supportive space for anyone interested in ballet, regardless of prior experience, through both open and company classes.
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