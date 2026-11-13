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'Marshals' Officially Returns to CBS This Sunday With a Major Shake-Up
By Chris McPherson,7 days ago
Life hasn't exactly become easier for Kayce Dutton since leaving the Yellowstone Ranch behind. Luke Grimes' former Navy SEAL has traded his family's complicated ranching empire for a career with the U.S. Marshals, but apparently trouble follows a Dutton wherever he goes. But then, that's part of being a Dutton in general. You want to live a "free" life, you gotta deal with the consequences because fresh starts don't mean quiet lives.