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Three observations from Cajuns' road win over ULM on national IV
By KEVIN FOOTE,7 days ago
For the second straight week, the UL offensive line imposed its will on the opposition. The Cajuns rushed for 274 yards behind 100-yard performances from both JJ Garner and Steven Blanco. Garner is looking special. That's seven straight games with a rushing touchdown for him, and these aren't just 1-yard plunges. Most of them are sudden bursts the likes of which no running back in these parts has showcased in a long time. Blanco delivered the exclamation point by carrying opposing tacklers for extra yards. Thunder and Lightning hasn't just been born but is flourishing for UL.