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The Punisher Officially Returns to Take on a Sci-Fi Villain in New Release
By Chris McPherson,7 days ago
There aren't many people in the Marvel universe who would willingly pick a fight with Frank Castle, and those who do generally don't get the opportunity to regret it for very long. The ruthless vigilante, most recently portrayed by Jon Bernthal in the MCU, has spent decades making life miserable for criminals, often using methods that would make even Wolverine uncomfortable. But while the Punisher is perfectly capable of handling New York's worst villains, he's about to encounter something considerably more dangerous.