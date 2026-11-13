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10 Classic Rock Songs That Belong in These TV Shows
By Lloyd Farley,7 days ago
There's something magical that happens when the theme song for a TV series fits perfectly. The Rembrandt's "I'll Be There For You" is intrinsically linked to Friends, with its upbeat ode to close friendships. The theme to The Brady Bunch sums up the premise of the show in a catchy, never-leave-your-head tune. Nerf Herder's theme for Buffy the Vampire Slayer marries modern rock with gothic horror, an ideal match for a show that does much the same.