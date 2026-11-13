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'Hunger Games' Books Officially Top 100 Million Ahead of New Movie
By Chris McPherson,7 days ago
The odds, after all this time, after all 18 years, are ever in our favor because, in the almost two decades since Suzanne Collins introduced readers to Katniss Everdeen, Panem is as popular as ever. What began as a dystopian novel about teenagers forced to fight to the death has grown into one of the biggest young adult franchises in publishing history, spawning blockbuster movies, bestselling prequels, and a whole lot of memorable performances. And wouldn't you know it? The series is, remarkably, still breaking records at an almost unbelievable rate.