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Ascension St. Vincent offering tips on how to stay safe during cold and flu season
By Aaron Weeks,7 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent officials say that with millions of Hoosiers preparing to pack airports, highways and holiday family gatherings in the coming weeks, winter respiratory viruses are already ramping up across Indiana. According to a press release, while holiday travel is notoriously stressful, getting sidelined by...
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