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“Be A Santa To A Senior” Donation Collection Kicks Off In Gallatin
By Hannah Byrom,7 days ago
A donation drive is looking to support older adults in our community this holiday season. Family Healthcare of Gallatin is collecting donations through their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. They’re looking for pajamas, blankets, slippers, entertainment activities and Christmas cards from children, among other items. The gifts will be brought to the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to be distributed.