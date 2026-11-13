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Pop-Up Veterinary Clinic Brings Low-Cost Pet Care To Humboldt Park This Weekend
By Janelle Mella,7 days ago
HUMBOLDT PARK — Chicago dog and cat owners can get affordable spay and neuter services at a pop-up veterinary clinic in Humboldt Park this weekend. MCP Rescue & Outreach is launching its first MCP MASH Chicago clinic Saturday through Monday at the Salvation Army building, 825 N. Christiana Ave. Appointments can be made through the organization’s online registration form.
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