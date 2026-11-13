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Germany set for near-record new borrowing in 2027 after difficult budget deal
By Holger HansenJames Mackenzie,7 days ago
BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany is set to raise its borrowing by more than €210 billion ($222 billion) next year, the second-highest amount since World War Two, after parliamentarians on Friday backed a budget plan that Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes will revive his unpopular government. Parliament's budget committee...