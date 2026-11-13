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PFL Dubai weigh-in results: Nemkov vs. Bilostenniy official, everyone on point
By Farah Hannoun, MMA Junkie,4 days ago
Official weigh-ins for PFL Dubai are in the books, and everyone made weight in the Middle East. PFL heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (20-2) weighed in at 244.6 pounds for his first title defense, almost 20 pounds lighter than his opponent Sergey Bilostenniy (15-4), who weighed in at 262. Undefeated knockout artist Patrick Habirora was a tad under the welterweight mark at 169.8 pounds, with Egypt's Omar El Dafrawy weighing in at 170.8.