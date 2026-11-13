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Cincinnati Type & Print Museum adds a new edition to local printmaking culture
By Aubrey Wineinger,7 days ago
In a world increasingly dominated by digital technology, the Cincinnati Type & Print Museum is keeping the centuries-old art of printing alive, one press at a time. With a new, larger location off of Central Parkway, only an 11-minute drive from the University of Cincinnati’s main campus, the museum is expanding its mission beyond preserving Cincinnati's rich printing history. Through hands-on experiences, historic printing presses and free workforce training, the museum hopes to introduce the next generation to an industry that continues to evolve.
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