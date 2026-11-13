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Sixth victim confirmed in deadly DC Logan Circle shooting
By Jessica James,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — A sixth person was injured when Thursday's deadly shooting unfolded in D.C.'s Logan Circle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived to Vida Fitness in the 1500 block of 15th Street, they they found building manager James Stuart, 46, shot inside the gym. He later died. Police now say five other people were shot: three women and two men.
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