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THE NEW GUARD – THEO OX
By Luca Imbimbo,7 days ago
NO MOOD BOARD. JUST INSTINCT. Forget the perfect shot. Theo Ox is more interested in what happens when things don’t go according to plan. Raised between Bordeaux and the Atlantic coastline of Cap Ferret, and now based in Paris, the photographer Theo Ox found his way into image-making through sunrises, sunsets, and the kind of light you can’t quite explain. What began as an instinct to capture beauty has evolved into a visual language that moves between fashion, portraiture, and personal documentation.