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Obituary: George Thomas (1937-2026)
By Sam Gazdziak,7 days ago
RIP to George Thomas, a super-utility player for 13 years in the majors. While Baseball Reference lists him as an “outfielder and third baseman,” a more appropriate description of his positions would be “Outfielder and third baseman and first baseman who also caught for 10 innings and played a little middle infield too.” Thomas died in Sarasota, FL, on October 23 at the age of 88. He played for the Detroit Tigers (1957-58, 1961, 1963-65), Los Angeles Angels (1961-63), Boston Red Sox (1966-71) and Minnesota Twins (1971).