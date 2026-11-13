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BlackSky Secures Defense Imagery Contract With Undisclosed Country
By Giulia Bernacchi,7 days ago
BlackSky has signed a one-year contract worth a seven-figure sum with an undisclosed international defense ministry, giving it priority access to satellite imagery and AI-assisted analysis. The agreement covers the Virginia-based company’s Gen-3 satellites, which produce imagery at a resolution of 35 centimeters (14 inches). Under the initiative, the...