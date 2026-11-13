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Ukraine Builds Six-Center Network to Coordinate Defense Tech Development
By Giulia Bernacchi,7 days ago
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is building a network of six technology centers to turn battlefield requirements into weapons development projects. Two directorates have already been established for unmanned systems and missile and artillery capabilities. Four more will cover air defense, electronic intelligence and electronic warfare, military space technologies, and deep...
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