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The Sheriff: What To Pay Him In 2027
By Brian O'Neil,7 days ago
BATH, NY – The Steuben County Legislature is having a public hearing this morning, on the county budget. At this point it appears that the Steuben County Legislature is giving Sheriff Jim Allard a three percent pay raise. Steuben County Legislative Chair, Bath Republican Kelly Fitzpatrick says, she originally proposed that the sheriff would get an around 15 percent raise, but after negotiations in the Steuben County Administration Committee, Sheriff Allard’s salary got down to a three percent raise for 2027. Steuben County Chair Fitzpatrick also says, if county legislators Paul Van Caeseele, Michael Volino, Shannon Logsdon and Dan Warriner get enough support for Sheriff Allard, the county still has until the end of the year to give the sheriff a higher raise.