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Nine local boutiques team up for three-day Pink Friday event beginning Nov. 20
7 days ago
Nine local boutiques are teaming up for an event they’re calling Pink Friday: Five Miles of Pretty, a three-day shopping event along Virginia Route 122, Nov. 20-22. Founded in 2020 by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday is an annual nationwide movement that celebrates independent retailers and the important role they play in their local communities. The event encourages shoppers to support small businesses before Black Friday.