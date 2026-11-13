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BRFD investigating early morning Tennessee Street fire that left 7 displaced as arson
By WBRZ Staff,7 days ago
BATON ROUGE — An early Friday morning fire along Tennessee Street is being investigated as arson by the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Crews responded to the house fire around 1:47 a.m. to find the front of the home and carport engulfed in flames. Two adults and five children were outside, having escaped without injury, BRFD said.
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