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Friday Feedback - November 13, 2026
By WHQR,7 days ago
The hours and days the WHQR News Team put into making sure local voters were informed for this past election were recognized by this listener. “I am a 15-year resident of Wilmington, NC. I just wanted to give a shout-out to WHQR for the work y'all have done. I am in the process of researching my votes for the upcoming election. All I have to do is put in the candidate's name followed by WHQR and the interview y'all did pops right up. THIS IS EXTREMELY VALUABLE AND HAS HELPED ME SO MUCH :) so thank you.”