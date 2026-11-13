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Bridlepath Cottage Review: Murder, Mist and Massages in West Berkshire
By Lucy Cleland,7 days ago
You didn’t want to be caught having an affair in Berkshire at any time in the 17th century. Worse still, you didn’t want to be caught murdering your spouse and child so you could carry on your clandestine liaison unencumbered by the mere fact of being married. Unfortunately, that is exactly what sealed the fate of lovers George Bromham and Dorothy Newman, who were tried for murder in 1679 and hanged at Winchester. Accounts of how they dispatched their victims range from George’s wife’s head being rammed into a hornets’ nest to both being beaten to death with staves. Whatever the method, the perpetrators’ bodies were then strung up on Combe Gibbet as a warning to others not to attempt such an egregious crime.