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Taylor Swift to perform at 60th Annual CMA Awards
By Buddy Iahn,7 days ago
It marks her first performance at the show in 13 years. The Country Music Association and ABC have announced that Taylor Swift will perform at the 60th Annual CMA Awards, marking her much-anticipated return to Country Music’s Biggest Night a decade after her most recent appearance and 13 years since her last performance. Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18th from 8-11 pm ET on ABC and Disney+ and is available the next day on Hulu.