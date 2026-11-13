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Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production, Xbox CEO confirms
By Asmir Kovacevic,7 days ago
MachineGames is finally making its third mainline Wolfenstein, with Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson returning as BJ Blazkowicz and Grace Walker. It’s been nine years since Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus left BJ Blazkowicz’s story on a cliffhanger, and fans have been waiting for the final part of the trilogy ever since. Machine Games has always said it wanted to finish what it started, and job listings and casting calls have hinted at a sequel for a while. In the meantime, the studio has been busy with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and its Order of Giants DLC.