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Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan team for ‘Deep River Woman’ live
By Buddy Iahn,7 days ago
The American Idol judges’ rendition of Richie’s classic song is now available to stream worldwide. Following their standout performance during the Season 24 finale of American Idol, the show’s three judges – Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan – are bringing their live version of Richie’s “Deep River Woman” to fans everywhere. The recording is available now on all major streaming platforms via Universal Music Group.