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McIlroy shares lead with Hatton at season-ending World Tour Championship on European tour
By Deseret Digital Media,7 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy recovered from a back-nine wobble to birdie No. 18 and share the 36-hole lead at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday, leaving him well-placed to win a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai [golf](<https://See AP's full golf coverage here>) title. McIlroy birdied...