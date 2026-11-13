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Berkeley Marina hotel suffers loan delinquency as foreclosure looms
By George Avalosgavalos@bayareanewsgroup.com,7 days ago
BERKELEY — A big hotel next to the Berkeley Marina has suffered a default on its real estate loan and now could face foreclosure if the owner fails to cure the delinquency. The 378-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Berkeley is in default on a $52.5 million loan it received in 2017, documents filed on Nov. 12 in Alameda County show.
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