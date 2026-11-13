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Tasty Tailgate Treats: Hot Drinks for Chilly Game Days
By Kate Pearson Halyburton, Editor,7 days ago
Happy Football Friday Tasty Tailgate Treats: Hot drinks for chilly game days. Did y’all enjoy last week’s Mighty Meatballs ? Which meatball was your favorite? How did your team do last week? This week we have some tasty and toasty drinks to keep your crowd warm on these chilly November days. Again, nice and easy just dump it all in the crockpot and enjoy the games. Have a great weekend of games. Enjoy!