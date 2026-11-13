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Today In Aviation History: First Flight of the Armstrong Whitworth A.W.52
By Austin Hancock,7 days ago
On this day in aviation history, 79 years ago (November 13, 1947), the Armstrong Whitworth A.W.52 took flight for the first time. Flown by test pilot Eric George Franklin, the British experimental aircraft was an all-metal, twin-engine flying wing developed to investigate the aerodynamic advantages of tailless aircraft and laminar-flow wings. Designed by John Lloyd, the A.W.52 originated from wartime research into reducing aerodynamic drag. Armstrong Whitworth believed that combining a flying-wing configuration with laminar-flow airfoils could produce an aircraft considerably more efficient than conventional designs. The company envisioned eventually developing a large jet-powered flying-wing airliner. To investigate the concept, engineers first constructed the wooden A.W.52G glider, which flew in March 1945, followed by two full-scale jet-powered prototypes.