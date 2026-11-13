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Aurora’s mayor spends Friday nights sleeping at a shelter for the unhoused. Here’s how it’s changed his thinking
By In The NoCo,7 days ago
On a given night, there are more than 800 people experiencing homelessness in the city of Aurora. That's according to the most recent survey from the Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative. Some of these individuals find shelter and support at a regional center designed to house up to 600 people. On...