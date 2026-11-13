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‘I’ve never fought fire in that kind of wind before’: Dangerous weather, communication difficulties highlight deadly wildfire
By CPR News,5 days ago
At 3:19 p.m. on June 27, Rifle Helitack squad leader Emily Barker commanded four other firefighters on her team battling a wildfire in Mesa County to “pull shelters.” Two-and-a-half hours later, after enduring temperatures ranging from 400 to 1,200 degrees, two of those firefighters would be airlifted from the site.
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