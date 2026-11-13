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Sculpted cardigans are the flattering knit trend taking over - and Primark’s £18 style comes in 5 chic colours
By Emma Richardson,5 days ago
Cardigans have spent years being cast as the sensible layer: useful, cosy and rarely the most exciting thing in an outfit. This winter, though, they’re getting a more considered shape. Think gently sculpted lines, a snugger fit, and subtle shaping through the waist, lending knitwear a little polish, without sacrificing the comfort that makes them worth wearing.