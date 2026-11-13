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Butte County garage fire damages nearby home on Oro-Bangor Highway
By Kelli Saam,7 days ago
SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. - A structure fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged a nearby home in Butte County late last night. No one was injured. The fire showed up on the Alert California camera around 10 p.m. on Oro-Bangor Highway, east of Lower Wyandotte Road in the South Oroville area. Cal Fire dispatch confirmed the fire destroyed a detached garage and damaged the nearby home.