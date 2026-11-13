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1st Maryvale Made Festival features work of late Arizona Republic photographer Nick Oza
By KJZZ,7 days ago
Maryvale is hosting its first ever arts festival this weekend, celebrating local artists and other creatives from the neighborhood. The event will also feature a photography exhibition honoring the work of the late Arizona Republic photojournalist Nick Oza. Valeria Fernandez is the founder and executive director of AltaVoz Lab, a...
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