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Cooler pattern arrives with weekend rain chances
By Shania Jackson,7 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cooler air mass moves into the area Friday, ending the mild stretch with highs dropping from the low 60s today into the 50s by the weekend. A weak backdoor cold front will usher in lighter east-northeast winds and cooler air Friday morning. Despite the shift in wind direction, dry weather will persist through the day with mostly clear skies and increasing high clouds ahead of an approaching weather system. Afternoon highs will hold in the low 60s.