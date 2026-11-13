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Pope Confident Cats Can Learn From Brutal Lesson
By Larry Vaught,7 days ago
Kentucky coach Mark Pope is confident of a positive response following an 89-69 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic earlier this week. “This is a learning group,” Pope said. “This is a brutal lesson. This is brutal. There’s nothing worse, right? It’s a brutal lesson. But this is a learning group. I thought that from the first day I had them. This is a group that will look internally and they’ll learn and get better.”